OSHP investigating crash after 48-year-old man died after his motorcycle overturned in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating after Timothy D. Workman, 48, motorcycle overturned on Medina Line Road near Remsen Road, and threw him off the motorcycle, and into a road traffic sign.
Deputies said Workman was driving his blue 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve to the right and traveled off the left side of the roadway.
Workman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Summit County Coroner’s Office, deputies said. He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by officers from the Bath Police Department, Hinckley Police Department, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Medina County Park Rangers, and the Bath Township Fire Department.
Deputies said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash at this time.
The incident happened at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.