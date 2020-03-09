Report: Lindor breaks off talks with Tribe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to The Athletic, the Indians and Francisco Lindor have suspended talks on a contract extension to focus on the season. The shortstop told the website that he never felt the two sides were close a deal so he told the team he wanted to make baseball his priority.
Lindor is eligible to be a free agent after the 2021 season, most feel he will command at least $30-million per season. He has previously hinted at wanting to be paid for a long time, perhaps till he is at least 37 years old. He is currently 26.
Lindor told reporter Jason Lloyd that he believes the Indians can field a competitive team around him if they held a payroll of $120 million. They have hit that number three times recently, but this year are closer to $90 million.
No team since the 2003 Marlins have won the World Series with more than 20% of their payroll dedicated to one player, Lindor’s deal would far exceed that threshold. In the case of the Marlins, it was only a one-year contract to Ivan Rodriguez, a much less risky deal for a club than one Lindor is asking for.
