Sheriff: Armed suspect held Ashtabula County family at gunpoint, pistol-whipped female while seeking his non-custodial kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies are trying to find a man accused of holding four people at gunpoint while looking several children that he claimed were his.
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Geneva Township residence after receiving a report of an assault.
The suspect used handcuffs to restrain four people, including a pregnant female, in the garage, investigators say.
One of the victims was pistol-whipped by the man who questioned the others about a female and several children who were inside the house. The sheriff’s office said the suspect claimed that the children were his, but he was not permitted to see them.
Cellphones belonging to the victims were taken or destroyed while they were being held captive in the garage.
The suspect eventually fled from the home in an unknown direction, but the sheriff’s office said he is a resident of the Cleveland area.
The children in the home were unharmed and the woman who was pistol-whipped suffered a minor injury.
Charges will be filed against the suspect once he is apprehended, the sheriff’s office stated.
