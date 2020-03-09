2 shot and 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side Monday morning

By Alan Rodges | March 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 12:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting near East 139th Street and Kinsman Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A second person, identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital with gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, according to EMS.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story.

