2 shot and 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting near East 139th Street and Kinsman Avenue.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
A second person, identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital with gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, according to EMS.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m.
This is a developing story.
