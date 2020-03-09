U.S. Government: Citizens shouldn’t travel by cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Government warned citizens to stay away from cruise ships amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. Travel Department said that those with underlying conditions are especially at risk on cruise ships.
19 News’ Dan DeRoos is going to talk to Fran Golden, a cruise ship expert, about how the Coronavirus has affected the industry.
The Center for Disease Control also noted that there is an increased risk of the Coronavirus on cruise ships.
According to officials, many countries have implemented screening procedures and denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking.
The U.S. Travel Department has outlined a list of things to do for those who are traveling.
