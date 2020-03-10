Canton man dead after car crashes into utility pole in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and fire officials are investigating after a man is dead in a Jackson Township crash.

Paul Klotz, 52, of Canton was going driving on Promway Ave, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

The crash happened on Mar. 9 around 10:30 a.m.

Klotz was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Jackson Township Police and Fire Department are still investigating the cause of death.

