Canton man dead after car crashes into utility pole in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and fire officials are investigating after a man is dead in a Jackson Township crash.
Paul Klotz, 52, of Canton was going driving on Promway Ave, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole.
The crash happened on Mar. 9 around 10:30 a.m.
Klotz was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Jackson Township Police and Fire Department are still investigating the cause of death.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.