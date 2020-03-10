Cleveland and Akron have had the 3rd warmest winter on record so far, NWS data shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Much of Northeast Ohio has experienced one of the mildest winters ever recorded for the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Between December 2019 and February 2020, the NWS says the average temperatures for cities like Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, and Youngstown have been higher than normal.
In Cleveland, the average temperature so far this winter is 35.8 degrees, which ranks as the third warmest ever recorded. That records dates back to 1931 into 1932 with 38.8 degrees.
Additionally, the average amount of snowfall measured during that timespan is well below average.
Cleveland is more than 21 inches of snowfall below what is normally measured between December 2019 and February 2020.
