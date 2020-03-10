Woman shot dead in head found in street early Tuesday morning, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was found in the street with a gunshot wound to her head, according to Cleveland police.
On Tuesday around 2:50 a.m., officers were called to Reyburn and Hillsboro roads about a woman who was found in the street.
When they arrived, police and EMS performed CPR.
The unknown victim was taken to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the only witness was someone who passed by the area and called them.
Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5564.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.