Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on despite coronavirus scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced Tuesday the parade will go on as scheduled on March 17.
“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland and to the City of Cleveland. We are closely monitoring the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Cuyahoga County. We are working and communicating with elected and public health officials and will follow their recommendations as to whether outdoor public gatherings in the City of Cleveland should be curtailed. Currently there is no such restriction.”
The 175th annual Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1:04 p.m. on March 17 on Superior Avenue at E. 18th Street.
It will end at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.
The Grand Marshal is Thomas Scanlon and the Irish Mother of the Year is Kathleen Mangan.
Boston and Dublin both canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades due to the outbreak.
The Red Cross has released these tips on how to protect yourself from the coronavirus.
