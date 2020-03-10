Cleveland 19-year-old pleads guilty to multiple carjackings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to a string of carjackings last November.
Travon Whetstone was arrested in December of 2019.
Cleveland police said the carjackings happened between Nov. 21, 2019 and Nov. 29, 2019 in Ohio City, Tremont and Lakewood.
Whetstone was convicted of grand theft and two counts of robbery.
He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst on March 31.
Cleveland police said a 16-year-old boy was also arrested with Whetstone.
According to police, the 16-year-old is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman before taking her car.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.