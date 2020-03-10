Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suing Fifth Third Bank for allegedly operating fraudulent customer accounts

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank; the department states that the organization’s employees faked customer accounts for better sales numbers.
According to the complaint, from 2008 until 2016, Fifth Third Bank employees opened fraudulent credit card accounts without customers knowing.
The lawsuit claims that the bank’s employees would transfer money from the customer’s original account into the fraudulent account to spike up the sales numbers.
At the time, Fifth Third Bank had multiple incentives for employees to try and improve sales numbers across the board.
Employees would need to “fund” the fraudulent account in order to qualify for the company’s incentive-based program.
According to the CFPB, even though the bank recognized the unauthorized credit card accounts, the company continued to emphasize sales and to maintain credit-card goals and incentive compensation.
Fifth Third Bank released a statement that said the bank conducted an internal investigation that showed 1,100 accounts were affected between 2010 and 2016.
According to Fifth Third Bank, those accounts involved less than $30,000.
The company also stated that those customers who were affected were reimbursed, or the charges were waived.
Susan Zaunbrecher, Chief Legal Officer of Fifth Third Bank, said, “The Bank is confident that it has treated its customers fairly. When a federal court examines the evidence, we believe it will agree with Fifth Third that this is a limited and historical event. The bank will press for an early trial.”
