Coronavirus closures: Here are the Northeast Ohio schools, organizations, events impacted by coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Out of an abundance of caution, more organizations and businesses in Northeast Ohio are postponing and canceling events.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that three individuals tested positive for coronavirus; all from Cuyahoga County.
SCHOOL EVENTS AND PROGRAMS:
- John Carroll University announced plans to follow Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations and suspend face-to-face instruction and transition to remote learning.
- Kent State University is suspending in-person classes, effective immediately, according to the school’s student-run news website.
- Beachwood City Schools announces several programs have been cancelled:
- March 10 - 13: First grade Bring Someone Special to Music class program
- March 11: CVC STEM Wars hosted at Beachwood High School
- March 11: Beachwood-University Hospitals Medical Academy Monthly seminar
- March 11: Beachwood Youth Wrestling Banquet (to be rescheduled)
- March 11: Beachwood High School swimming and diving team banquet (to be rescheduled)
- March 12: Elder class monthly luncheon program
- March 12: Beachwood Athletic Boosters Winter Sports Celebration (to be rescheduled)
- March 13: Beachwood High School band, choir, Orchestra field trip to Severance Hall
- March 13 - 15: BHS Model UN trip to Michigan State Model UN Conference
- March 13 - 14: The Wizard of Oz production
- March 15: Bison Feast + Fest
- March 15: Senior Spaghetti Dinner (for the Class of 2020 and their parents), Beachwood Bistro (ExcelTECC Culinary Arts Program) closed all week
ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES:
- Jewish Education Center offices are closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
- Beachwood Community Center suspended all public programming through March 19.
- Spa 7 in Strongsville is closed for the foreseeable future.
This story will be updated as more closures and cancellations are reported.
