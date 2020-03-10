Coronavirus patient works at Jewish Education Center, Cleveland Heights offices to close for 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed to 19 News that a staffer at the Jewish Education Center is one of the three confirmed patients with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County.
The individual is under quarantine.
As a precaution, the Jewish Education Center Offices will be closed for two weeks, according to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
In a statement, the Jewish Center of Cleveland tells 19 News, “In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with our local beneficiary agencies - and in concert with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health - to address concerns and care for our community members.”
The staffer attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference from Mar. 1-3 in Washington, D.C., according to the Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine’s office.
The announcement comes just hours after DeWine declared a state of emergency for Ohio after three patients tested positive for coronavirus.
All three confirmed cases are in individuals in Cuyahoga County, between the ages of 54 and 56 years old, according to the Governor and health officials.
The other two cases of coronavirus are a husband and wife who were recently on a cruise through Egypt on the Nile River, according to the press conference.
All three people are in self-quarantine at home until symptoms either worsen or disappear, according to Kevin Brennan of the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health.
