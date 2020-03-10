Couple accused of hitting North Olmsted officer with vehicle indicted by grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The couple accused of shoplifting at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted on Feb. 13 and hitting a North Olmsted officer as they were fleeing, have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Jamal Samhan and Kristalyn Marcum were indicted on charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, theft, and identity fraud.
Bond was set at $100,000.
Both have pre-trial on March 12th in front of Judge John Sutula.
The couple was arrested at home at W. 126 and Lorain on Feb. 17.
Police said that the Samhan came out of the house and tried to run but was caught. Marcum was found inside of the home, hiding under a bed.
The vehicle used in the assault was found behind the garage, according to police.
The officer injured in the assault suffered a concussion, was treated and released.
According to North Olmsted police, the off-duty officer, who was working security at Dillard’s, saw a woman leaving the store with several stolen items.
The woman jumped in a waiting Kia Sportage, and that is when the officer was hit while trying to stop the thief and driver.
