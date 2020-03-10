Even with confirmed cases in Ohio, the odds of you actually catching the coronavirus are extremely low

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The state of Ohio announced Monday the first three confirmed case of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, in the state.
While coronavirus is new to Ohio, the numbers are slowing in China.
All three cases in Ohio were people who traveled outside of the state, contracted the virus, and brought it back.
The chance there will be more cases in Ohio is high, but the numbers show your overall odds of catching it are extremely low.
According to recent reports out of China, where thousands of new cases were previously being reported daily, the number of new cases has slowed to a trickle.
At a news conference where the Ohio Department of Health announced the Ohio cases, Director Dr. Amy Acton cited a study released this weekend by the World Health Organization (WHO) that went into China to look at who was most impacted.
“Increasingly we are knowing that the older you get the more at risk you are. Younger people seem to be even less at risk than the flu,” Acton said.
“What happened today we knew was coming,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at the news conference. “Every health expert told us that we were going to see this. It was just a question of time.”
Using the number of infected people, along with the total population here are the percentage of people in China, the United States and Ohio that contracted COVID-19 and the death rates:
(These numbers are based on the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracking map, at the time of this report.)
- Population: 1.386 billion
- Number of confirmed cases: 80,756
- Percentage of the population infected: 0.0058%
- Number of deaths: 3,126
- Percentage of people who died that were infected: 3.87%
- Population: 327.2 million
- Number of confirmed cases: 761
- Percentage of the population infected: 0.00023%
- Number of deaths: 27
- Percentage of people who died that were infected: 3.55%
- Population: 11.69 million
- Number of confirmed cases: 3
- Percentage of the population infected: 0.000026
- Number of deaths: 0
Gov. DeWine has schedule another news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday to give the latest update on COVID-19 in Ohio.
