Fish fry season: The Taste Buds recreate a famous sauce for your at-home fish fries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every Friday during the Lenten season, churches all over Northeast Ohio are flooded with parishioners hungry for a good fish fry.
The latest issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic Magazine features the operation at St. Joseph Parish in Avon Lake.
There, they serve hundreds of fish dinners each week during Lent, including the famous dill sauce, a recipe from Father Ron Wearsch.
This week on Taste Buds Chef Dave Kocab will recreate Father Ron’s chardonnay dill sauce for your at-home fish fries.
Also on the show this week, we’ll welcome Clark Pope of Pope’s Kitchen.
Pope’s Kitchen produces bloody mary mixes, cocktail syrups, hot sauces and a dirty martini mix.
He recently published a new cocktail book called “Pope’s Cocktails at Home.”
Clark will bring examples of some of his artisan sauces, cocktail mixes and bar products, and show us several applications from drinks to dinner, sweet to savory.
Catch Taste Buds live this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
You can view or listen to the show through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our app, or website. The show is also available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
