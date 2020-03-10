Gov. DeWine provides update to coronavirus in Ohio and state of emergency declaration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by health officials on Tuesday to provide an update to coronavirus and how the state is responding to infections.
A press conference from Columbus is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Every day at 2 p.m. is also when the Ohio Department of Health updates its coronavirus numbers.
DeWine announced on Monday that three individuals in Ohio, between the ages of 54 and 56 years old, tested positive for COVID-19. All three individuals are from Cuyahoga County.
Two of the individuals diagnosed with the infection, a husband and wife, were recently on a cruise through Egypt on the Nile River.
The third person diagnosed with coronavirus recently visited the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C.
DeWine said the state of emergency declaration is not to induce panic but is necessary to ensure enhanced public safety.
Approximately 255 individuals across Ohio remain under public health supervision, meaning they have been asked to self-quarantine after traveling back to the state from areas of concern.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of DeWine’s remarks.
