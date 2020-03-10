4 Hawken students self-quarantined after being exposed to a person with coronavirus

4 Hawken students self-quarantined after being exposed to a person with coronavirus
NET Health says there are currently no confirmed cases in East Texas. (Source: KLTV)
By Alan Rodges | March 10, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 10:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Hawken students are self-quarantined after being exposed to the coronavirus.

According to Hawken school officials, the four students were on a school bus traveling to Washington, D.C., with an adult who is one of the three confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health notified families on Monday afternoon that any child who was on the bus should self-quarantine.

In a letter sent out to Hawken Schools families, all four students showed no symptoms of the virus, but they will adhere to the self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, Solon High School announced that two students in the district will also be self-quarantined after being exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

All classes in Hawken schools will continue as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.