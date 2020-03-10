4 Hawken students self-quarantined after being exposed to a person with coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Hawken students are self-quarantined after being exposed to the coronavirus.
According to Hawken school officials, the four students were on a school bus traveling to Washington, D.C., with an adult who is one of the three confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health notified families on Monday afternoon that any child who was on the bus should self-quarantine.
In a letter sent out to Hawken Schools families, all four students showed no symptoms of the virus, but they will adhere to the self-quarantine.
All classes in Hawken schools will continue as scheduled.
