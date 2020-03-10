Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night in the tournament title game, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic conference. UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double-digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East. Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati, which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF, in the conference semifinals
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 31 points, Milos Jovic made a go-ahead layup with 54 seconds to play and 12th-seeded Miami (Ohio) upset No. 5 Buffalo in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament. Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 13 points with eight rebounds and six assists for the Redhawks. Jovic finished with five points. Ronaldo Segu scored 20 points and Jayvon Graves added 16 for Buffalo (20-12). Josh Mballa scored 13 points with eight boards.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists and eighth-seeded Ohio never trailed in beating ninth-seeded Central Michigan 85-65 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament. Jason Preston scored 21 points and made seven assists and grabbed six rebounds for Ohio, which made 24 assists and scored 10 of 21 3-pointers. Jordan Dartis had 11 points and six rebounds and Lunden McDay added six rebounds. Kevin McKay had 18 points for the Chippewas (14-18). Dallas Morgan added 14 points and Rob Montgomery had 10.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Willie Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and seventh-seeded Toledo held off No. 10 Western Michigan 76-73 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament. Marreon Jackson scored 25 points with five assists and Luke Knapke added 18 points and 11 boards. Michael Flowers scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting and Brandon Johnson had 19 points for the Broncos (13-19). Titus Wright had eight points and 11 rebounds.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen scored 20 points with nine rebounds and made all 10 of his free throws and sixth-seeded Kent State beat No. 11 Eastern Michigan 86-76 in the first round of the Mid-American tournament. Antonio Williams scored 18 points and Anthony Roberts added 14 with six assists for Kent State, which outrebounded the Eagles 41-27. Philip Whittington scored 12 points. Noah Morgan scored 30 points with four assists and Boubacar Toure had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (16-16), who trailed 39-28 at halftime. Ty Groce had 14 points and five assists.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson tied his career high with 25 points and Illinois-Chicago advanced to its first Horizon League championship game since 2004 with a 73-56 victory over top-seeded Wright State. Marcus Ottey had 13 points for UIC. Braelen Bridges added 10 points, and Godwin Boahen had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Flames outrebounded Wright State 47-38. Bill Wampler had 14 points for the Raiders. Loudon Love added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Holden had six rebounds.