Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night in the tournament title game, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic conference. UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double-digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East. Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati, which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF, in the conference semifinals