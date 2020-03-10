Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter elected new NFLPA president

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JC Tretter has a new title on his resume: NFLPA president.
The board of player representatives elected Tretter on the first ballot on Tuesday.
His first order of business: making sure players around the league are educated on the nuances of the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that they must vote on before 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Tretter, who graduated from Cornell with a degree in labor relations, replaces Eric Winston, who didn’t play last season.
A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter has been with the Browns for three seasons. He started his career with the Packers.
