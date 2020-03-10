Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter elected new NFLPA president

Browns center named on first ballot

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter elected new NFLPA president
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) lines up in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Tony Zarrella | March 10, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 1:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JC Tretter has a new title on his resume: NFLPA president.

The board of player representatives elected Tretter on the first ballot on Tuesday.

His first order of business: making sure players around the league are educated on the nuances of the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that they must vote on before 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Tretter, who graduated from Cornell with a degree in labor relations, replaces Eric Winston, who didn’t play last season.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter has been with the Browns for three seasons. He started his career with the Packers.

