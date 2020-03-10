Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the state's first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe. The state Health Department made the announcement Monday that three people in their mid-50s have tested positive. All three are from Cuyahoga County. They are a husband and wife who were on a Nile cruise, and a man who attended a conference in Washington, D.C. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency. That allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid. An investigation is underway to identify and reach out to everyone who has come in contact with the three people.