Live: MAC closes NCAA basketball tournaments to the public in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mid-American Conference has closed their tournament to the general public.
The women’s tournament will start play on Wednesday, the men tip off on Thursday, they will be playing in front of a mostly empty Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
In response to the spread of the Coronavirus the MAC has chosen to limit attendance to “credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members,” the conference said in a statement.
“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.
Fans with tickets for the games can receive either a full refund or a credit towards the 2021 tournament. Ticketholders should look for an email with instructions on how to proceed.
