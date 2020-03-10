Man accused of assaulting a person at Crocker Park over road rage due in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man who pleaded not guilty to assault charges after allegedly punching and spitting on another driver during a road rage incident at Crocker Park is due back in court on Tuesday.
Terrance Tanker, of Westlake, is expected to face a judge Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Tanker originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Westlake police said Tanker got into a verbal fight with the victim over driving on a ramp in one of the garages around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Police said Tanker first spit on the victim and then punched the victim in the face.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.