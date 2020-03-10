Man accused of assaulting a person at Crocker Park over road rage due in court

Terrence Tanker was charged with assault after road rage incident at Crocker Park. (Source: Westlake police)
By Alan Rodges | March 10, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 7:49 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man who pleaded not guilty to assault charges after allegedly punching and spitting on another driver during a road rage incident at Crocker Park is due back in court on Tuesday.

Terrance Tanker, of Westlake, is expected to face a judge Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Tanker originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Westlake police said Tanker got into a verbal fight with the victim over driving on a ramp in one of the garages around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Police said Tanker first spit on the victim and then punched the victim in the face.

