Members of the Cleveland Jewish community address coronavirus after Jewish Education Center staffer tests positive

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of Jewish-based organizations and faith centers are taking extra precautions after a staff member at the Jewish Education Center tested positive for coronavirus.
The man, who is in his 50s, is one of three confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County.
He recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.
There are a several local students who were also on the trip and are now in self-quarantine as a precaution.
News has been rippling through the Jewish communities in greater Cleveland as people celebrate Purim, a festive holiday commemorating the salvation of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian Empire.
“We need to be open for the community,” said Malka Rosenberg, co-owner of Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food Shop in Cleveland Heights, which is open for business and keeping busy. “Thank God we are! Some people are cancelling and that’s understood,” she said.
But she and others in the neighborhood are being mindful of coronavirus.
“We are very (cautious) about the coronavirus. You hear all about it,” Rosenberg said.
One of the customers at Unger’s on Tuesday was Rabbi Mendel Jacobs of the Chabad of the West Side.
He told 19 News that the synagogue is taking extra precautions, especially as they gather for holiday celebrations. He said they’re urging every to wash their hands and cover their mouths when they cough and sneeze.
“We’re following the guidelines of the CDC and World Health Organization. We’re doing everything we can to make sure the virus doesn’t spread,” Jacobs said. “We want to be sure to get rid of stigmas, be there for one another in a time of need.”
Jacobs added that anyone who isn’t feeling well should stay home, despite several holiday events being planned.
“People that are not well are staying home, obviously and we’ll help them celebrate the holiday at home as best we can,” he said.
Rabbi Binyamin Raul of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood said their holiday celebrations are going on as planned, but with an abundance of caution. He confirmed that some of the students who attended AIPAC are members of Green Road Synagogue, and he couldn’t rule out the possibility that they might have come into contact with others at weekend services.
Many Jewish schools were closed on Tuesday for the holiday, it’s unclear if any are planning to close beyond Tuesday out of precaution.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland was also closed on Tuesday, but a greeting on the voicemail system said staff would be working remotely to assess the impact of coronavirus.
The Jewish Education Center will be closed for two weeks.
