MYTHS VS. FACTS - UH Doctor talks public health risk following news of coronavirus cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the number of cases across the country climbing every day, you may be wondering how likely you are of catching coronavirus.
It was news bound to happen. Three cases of coronavirus here in Cuyahoga County.
"I think it was always for us a matter of when not if,” said Dr. Robert Salata, Program Director of the UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health. Dr. Robert Salata says it’s not time to panic. He says 80% of coronavirus cases are mild.
"We need to understand that though this is, in my view, a pandemic, although the World Health Organization has not named it such as yet, we need to understand what the clinical consequences are and that most people will actually recover from this even without treatment,” Salata said.
Salata believes there are likely many more people in Ohio and across the country carrying the virus that has not been tested. He says some people won’t show any symptoms or even get sick. 19 News asked him if it’s time to cancel all travel plans.
"None of us know of a single case yet that has been transmitted during an air flight and in fact, the airlines are being very assiduous about cleaning and also they have a filtering system called HEPA filtering system that should capture any of the germs,” he said.
His advice is to stay home if you are sick, wash your hands constantly with soap and water, and avoid large gatherings if you can.
Dr. Salata also wants to remind everyone that we are still in the middle of the flu season, so. If you think you could have coronavirus, call your primary care doctor first.
Right now, there are a limited number of tests in Ohio, but UH is working on developing their own tests and testing sites that should be up and running in the next couple of weeks.
