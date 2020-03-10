Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain moves out this afternoon, getting warmer through mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through our area today.
Temperatures will be gradually falling from north to south through the afternoon.
We’ve also been dealing with showers today.
These will come to an end by mid-afternoon, if not sooner than that.
Expect a dry but chilly night.
Temperatures will be around 30° by morning.
We’ll begin a nice little short term warm-up on Wednesday.
Highs will climb up to about 50° tomorrow.
It may be a touch cooler by the lakeshore.
Temperatures will top out around 60° by Thursday!
Keep the umbrella close though.
A few passing showers will move through during the day tomorrow.
A few additional showers will pop up on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon.
This batch of rain will move out by mid-morning Friday, setting the stage for a beautiful, albeit chilly, weekend.
Saturday’s high: 40°
Sunday’s high: 44°
