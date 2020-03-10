Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain, wind, and turning colder this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through today. It is very warm and windy this morning with rain in the area. Wet roads will be in play. Temperatures will be in the 50s until the front crosses your neighborhood then we drop into the 40s. Winds today will be south shifting northwest behind the front at 15 to 25 mph. The rain will come to an end soon after the front blows through. Most areas should be dry after 2:00 p.m. The clouds break up this evening as drier air works in. The wind will calm down as well. A noticeable change tonight as temperatures drop through the 30s.