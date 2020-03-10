Stark County group home resident indicted for murdering a woman who worked there

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man who lived at a Jackson Township group home has been indicted on the charge of aggravated murder for killing a woman who worked there.
Jacob Beichler has pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of Lisa Isom, 51, on Jan 12.
Jackson Township police said Beichler confronted Isom near her car outside the home in the 6800 block of Elaine Avenue NW around 11 p.m.
She managed to make her way back inside the group home, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stark County Coroner.
Police said Beichler was taken into custody soon after the murder.
Police have not released a motive.
Beichler is being held on a $5 million bond and will be back in court on March 18.
