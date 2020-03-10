Sunny Side Up: Do you choose your health or a paycheck? some companies are asking employees to self-quarantine after leaving the country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some companies are implementing policies stating that employees who leave the country should self-quarantine for 14 days.
The self-quarantine is forcing employees to use sick days and paid time off.
Some employees do not have paid sick time.
What would you choose? Your health or your paycheck?
