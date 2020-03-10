Two Solon High School students self-quarantined after being exposed to person with coronavirus

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Solon High School students have self quarantined themselves after possibly coming into contact with one of the three people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.
An email was sent out to parents stating that the students are self-quarantined and are following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s advice.
The email stated that Solon High School administrators have been in contact with public health officials to get the most up to date information.
School administration said that the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advised that there is no reason to close the school or for other individuals to be quarantined at this time.
In addition, the school district says that they will continue its daily cleaning regimens that were put in place last week.
The district said that it continues to sanitize and disinfect the classrooms and common areas with “exceptional attention.”
Classes at Solon High School will be in session on Tuesday.
