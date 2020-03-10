6 University Hospitals employees who treated coronavirus patients now in home isolation, test results pending

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced Tuesday afternoon six caregivers who treated coronavirus patients are now in home isolation and are being monitored.
Test results on the caregivers are pending.
UH officials said all three Cuyahoga County residents who tested postive for COVID-19 first went to their primary care physicians, where they were screened using the COVID-19 protocol and then sent to UH Cleveland Medical Center’s emergency room.
Once the patients arrived at UH, they were met by infectious disease healthcare providers who followed protocols, which included wearing eye protection, gowns, gloves and N95 masks, according to a news release from University Hospitals.
UH officials added the exams took place in negative pressure rooms, which ensures the virus did not escape the room.
No further information is being released on the UH employees at this time.
One of the three Cuyahoga County residents who has the coronavirus is a Jewish Education Center staffer who recently visited the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington D.C.
The other two individuals diagnosed are a husband and wife who recently took a cruise through Egypt on the Nile River.
