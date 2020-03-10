Western Reserve Academy switching to online classes in response to Ohio coronavirus cases

“At Western Reserve Academy, we have had a proactive plan in place for mitigating risk related to the Coronavirus and for ensuring safety, calm, and clarity. We move forward with our plan in order to mitigate risk and the consequences of inaction. During a time of disruption and uncertainty, our goal is to take as much preemptive action as possible to ease minds, provide clarity and allow for life without consternation. As a boarding school, our sense of togetherness defines us. We look forward to returning to the normalcy of togetherness in the coming weeks,” reported Head of School Suzanne Walker Buck.