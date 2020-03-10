Western Reserve Academy switching to online classes in response to Ohio coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Western Reserve Academy in Hudson announced Monday they have asked students to stay home after their spring break, and its switching to online classes for a brief period to help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The school said in a press release they are committed to acting nimbly, and with student health and safety of paramount concern, Western Reserve Academy (WRA) announced this evening a proactive plan to mitigate the risk of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), though there are no cases of the virus on its campus.
WRA’s action came on the heels of Governor DeWine’s announcement this afternoon of a State of Emergency in Ohio.
WRA will shift to a temporary online learning protocol after its Spring Break as a response, utilizing its sophisticated technology infrastructure and leadership.
“At Western Reserve Academy, we have had a proactive plan in place for mitigating risk related to the Coronavirus and for ensuring safety, calm, and clarity. We move forward with our plan in order to mitigate risk and the consequences of inaction. During a time of disruption and uncertainty, our goal is to take as much preemptive action as possible to ease minds, provide clarity and allow for life without consternation. As a boarding school, our sense of togetherness defines us. We look forward to returning to the normalcy of togetherness in the coming weeks,” reported Head of School Suzanne Walker Buck.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.