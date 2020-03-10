Your Ohio Primary Election Day polling place may change because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As health officials closely monitor the spread of coronavirus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose asked all Ohio Boards of Elections to make some adjustments in advance of Primary Election Day on March 17.
“I ordered all 88 counties to relocate any polling locations from senior residential facilities to alternate locations,” said LaRose.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections identified at least 32 locations that may need to be moved as concerns of the coronavirus continue.
When those new locations have been decided, the board must issue a press release, post a notice in a visible spot at the previous location redirecting voters, update the board of election’s website, and update the board of election’s voter registration system.
LaRose is also encouraging Ohioans to vote from home.
“When you vote by mail, you can track your ballot just like you can a package that you ordered online. You go to voteohio.gov and you can track your ballot to make sure that it is received by the board of elections. Also, as a reminder, Ohio law allows for those ballots to be received by mail as long as they’re postmarked by Monday. They can arrive up to ten days after the election," said LaRose.
LaRose made it clear that health professionals don’t feel that working at the polls is a health risk.
“We are working with our boards of elections to make sure they have the most up-to-date information on best practices for sanitizing voting machines and providing hand sanitizer and that kind of thing," he said.
