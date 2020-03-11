An empty house greets MAC Tournament teams in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was no surprise to see very few fans at Wednesday’s Mid-American Conference Basketball Tournament.
The MAC Tournament kicked off at noon at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tuesday night, MAC Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher made the announcement to limit the number of spectators allowed in the game due to coronavirus concerns.
Steinbrecher says he was ordered to make this decision, but it was a recommendation by the Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Board of Health.
“I don’t know that we had any other choice moving forward actually,” said Steinbrecher.
He says only a select few are allowed. “A very small number of family members, some institutional staff people, credentialed media TV and radio.”
The overly quiet scene was a disappointment for many Clevelanders who were hoping to show off Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
This would’ve been the first MAC Tournament in the newly renovated arena. “It’s pretty amazing. I’m in construction, so I got to see it re-transform, so it’s beautiful inside that facility,” said Jamie Neel.
“It’s sad for the seniors that are graduating. They don’t have that packed house and that experience of that. Some of them might graduate and not go to the next level,” said Neel.
John Brown said, “I honestly have mixed feelings about it because all it takes is one person to step into a big environment and just contaminate everybody.”
The MAC Tournament continues through March 14.
