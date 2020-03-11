Carjacking at Beachwood Place Mall triggers high-speed police chase on I-271

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects carjacked a man in a Beachwood Place Mall parking garage on Tuesday night, then led police on a high-speed chase.
However, out of concern for drivers’ safety, the pursuit was called off and the suspects slipped away on I-271.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba told 19 News it was “extremely likely that the victim was targeted specifically, and was not chosen at random.”
Haba also said a gun may have been used in the carjacking.
The victim was not injured, and police are investigating.
