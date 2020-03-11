Carjacking at Beachwood Place Mall triggers high-speed police chase on I-271

Carjacking at Beachwood Place Mall triggers high-speed police chase on I-271
File photo
By John Deike | March 11, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 12:20 AM

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects carjacked a man in a Beachwood Place Mall parking garage on Tuesday night, then led police on a high-speed chase.

However, out of concern for drivers’ safety, the pursuit was called off and the suspects slipped away on I-271.

Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba told 19 News it was “extremely likely that the victim was targeted specifically, and was not chosen at random.”

Haba also said a gun may have been used in the carjacking.

The victim was not injured, and police are investigating.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.