Cleveland International Film Festival canceled due to coronavirus

“While we are saddened that our film loving audience will not have the opportunity to experience CIFF44’s amazing films and talented filmmakers, we understand the city’s obligation to protect the health and safety of all residents,” a statement from CIFF reads. “We regret not having the opportunity to celebrate our three decades at Tower City Center. But we look forward to presenting CIFF45, April 7-18, 2021, at our new and permanent home in Playhouse Square. This is a difficult situation for all involved. We are grateful for your understanding, loyalty, and continued support during this challenging time.”