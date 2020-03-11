Cleveland 19 MAKE THEM PAY Bracket Challenge - 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
TIME TO DANCE!
It's that time of the year when your favorite college basketball team needs to put up or go home.
Everyone has participated in an office pool by filling out "bracket sheets" and followed their picks and favorite teams.
The Cleveland 19 MAKE THEM PAY Bracket Challenge brings the excitement to a whole new level and you can win a SAMSUNG 50” Class – 6 Series - UHD SMART TV.
Sign up, make your picks and come back often to check how well you are doing after every game. You can also compete against the Cleveland 19 anchors and reporters.
GET READY TO PLAY:
1. Sign-up: complete the entry form and you’re ready to play
2. Make your selections: select the teams that you think will advance all the way to the championship game
3. Check your results: come back after each round, check your rankings to see how well you are doing.
***Eligibility - You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to qualify***
MAKE THEM PAY Bracket Challenge Sponsored by Tim Misny
