Cleveland now under a ‘civil emergency’ due to coronavirus, mayor says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Wednesday afternoon said the city is under a “civil emergency” due to the coronavirus, essentially making it easier to change policies to minimize the impact of the virus.
The Ohio Department of Health said four people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Twenty-four people are being tested.
Declaring a civil emergency can open up ways to apply for funds for Cleveland.
A civil emergency also gives the city broader authority over private businesses.
Gov. Mike DeWine recommended not having spectators at mass gatherings indoors on March 10.
DeWine suggested that indoor professional and school sporting events go on without spectators and large crowds try to resist gathering for a long period of time at outdoor venues.
DeWine’s recommendations also apply to public gatherings, such as parades. Cleveland’s parade was canceled today.
Cleveland now ultimately has the authority to shut things down but is so far leaving it up to the venue owners to make the decision.
The mayor said he would do everything that’s “appropriate and legal” regarding shutting down events.
