Cleveland Public Library cancelling all major programs and events due to coronavirus scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Library officials announced Wednesday they are cancelling all major programs and events during the months of March and April due to the coronavirus scare.
According to a news release, there will also be increased cleaning in high traffic areas and “high-touch” surfaces and objects such as computers, door handles and elevator buttons.
“The Library is following the lead of city and state authorities to limit large audiences in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. We are working diligently to notify the public and our partners who may be using the Library to host their events,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library.
Care kits with hand sanitizer, gloves and tissues are being put together for all branches and subject departments throughout the library system.
There are also posters, in English and Spanish, with information on how to maintain good hygiene.
Cleveland Public Library has more than 45,000 visitors each week.
