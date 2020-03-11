Cleveland Public Library taking precautions against coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Library officials announced Wednesday they are taking precautions against the coronavirus to keep employees and patrons safe.
“The health and safety of our staff and patrons are of the utmost importance. Cleveland Public Library staff is closely following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We’re asking our patrons to do the same. Keeping COVID-19 at bay is a community effort,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library.
According to a news release, there will be increased cleaning in high traffic areas and “high-touch” surfaces and objects such as computers, door handles and elevator buttons.
Care kits with hand sanitizer, gloves and tissues are being put together for all branches and subject departments throughout the library system.
There are also posters, in English and Spanish, with information on how to maintain good hygiene.
“We understand this is a fluid situation. The Library has formed a task force to monitor developments and updates from local, county and state authorities, as well as, the Cleveland Department of Public Health.”
No events or programs are being canceled at this time.
