4 coronavirus patients now confirmed in Ohio, department of health says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health officials said there are now four people with coronavirus in Ohio.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were a total of 24 people in Ohio under investigation for the coronavirus.
On Monday, officials announced three Cuyahoga County residents have the coronavirus.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed to 19 News that a staffer at the Jewish Education Center is one of the three confirmed patients with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County. That person recently visited the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C.
The other two individuals diagnosed with the infection, a husband and wife, were recently on a cruise through Egypt on the Nile River.
