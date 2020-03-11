Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announce morning briefings on COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced that the County Board of Health will hold morning briefings at their offices until the COVID-19 situation no longer merits daily messaging.
Watch live here at 8:45 a.m.
The briefings will be held at 8:45 a.m. during weekday mornings, beginning Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
The purpose of the briefings will be to:
- Provide accurate and verified information
- Be responsive to questions and concerns
- Offer a perspective about COVID-19 that is unique to Cuyahoga County
The briefings are in partnership with the County Office of Emergency Management and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s Administration.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.