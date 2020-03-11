Day 2: Death penalty trial continues as witnesses testify against accused serial arsonist

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stanley Ford is charged with purposely setting three fires in Akron that killed a total of nine people in 2017.
Akron police said Ford’s first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Ave. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed in that blaze.
According to officials, Ford’s second arson fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Ave. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, but there were no injuries.
Akron police said his third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Ave. Two adults and five children died in that house fire. The youngest victim was a 1-year-old child.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce is presiding over Ford’s trial. Opening statements were Tuesday.
If convicted, Ford could face the death penalty.
