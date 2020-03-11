Express: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Express Inc. (EXPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 19 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.
The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $606.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.4 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $164.4 million, or $2.49 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.
The company's shares closed at $2.47. A year ago, they were trading at $4.98.
