Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103. Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15. Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds. And the Bulls held off the Eastern Conference's last-place team to win for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26 points, giving him 25 or more in seven of the past eight games.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have agreed with coach J.B. Bickerstaff on a multi-year contract. Cleveland has shown quick improvement in 10 games under Bickerstaff. He took over the team last month when former Michigan coach John Beilein resigned just 54 games into his first NBA season. The 41-year-old Bickerstaff had been serving as an associate head coach under Beilein, who cited personal health issues as a reason for stepping down. Since Bickerstaff took over, the Cavs are playing their best all this season. They're 5-5 heading into Tuesday's game at Chicago. The Cavs will play their next six on the road.
UNDATED (AP) — The Ivy League has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments and two other conferences announced they will restrict fan access to their postseason games because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The Ivy Leagues's four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men. The Mid-American Conference and Big West said they will play their tournaments without fans. The NCAA has not yet announced any changes to its events.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns released veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey after six seasons. One of team's leaders, Kirksey was cut after the team couldn't re-work his contract. The Browns will have more salary-cap space in preparation for the start of NFL free agency next week. Kirksey made 54 starts with Cleveland and appeared in 73 games. But the 27-year-old has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. He sustained a chest injury last year and played in two games. The move with Kirksey is surprising because the team is not expected to re-sign linebacker Joe Schobert.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma will unveil a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during its spring game April 18. Coach Lincoln Riley says the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and now is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches. Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson will be inducted this summer. The game in Canton, Ohio, opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6. Cowher and Johnson enter the hall two days later. It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game -- tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game.