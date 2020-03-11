Israeli rabbi who visited Beachwood school tests positive for cornavirus

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An Israeli rabbi who recently visited a Beachwood school, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rabbi Dov Singer was at Fuchs Mizrachi, a PK-12 school on Shaker Blvd.
The rabbi visited the school from Feb. 26-Feb. 29.
School officials said the purpose of his visit was to discuss programming and development.
He also participated in a weekend retreat at the DoubleTree Hotel in Beachwood,
Singer found out he had the coronavirus when he was in Israel and notified school officials early this morning.
Fuchs Mizrachi School closed at noon Wednesday and will be closed for the rest of the week.
School officials hope to re-open Monday, March 16.
At this time, school officials added no staff or students have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, so the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has not ordered them to be in self-quarantine.
