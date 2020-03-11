Jury deliberating in trial for Summit County deputy charged with rape and kidnapping

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury started deliberating Wednesday in the trial for a Summit County deputy charged with rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.
Antonio Williamson is accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman.
According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, the alleged incident happened in March of 2017.
Williamson was off-duty, but had just left a side job in uniform and was driving a Summit County Sheriff’s cruiser, the day the victim said she was assaulted, according to Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry.
The victim testified in court she was high from drinking and taking drugs and had left an Akron club to talk to a girlfriend about her boyfriend paying attention to another woman.
The victim said she was approached by Williamson and told to be quiet.
She said he put her in his car and she starting texting a girlfriend in California explaining what was going on. Noting in a string of texts she read in court that Williamson was coming on to her.
Williamson turned himself in to authorities after being indicted in July of 2017.
He has been out on bond.
