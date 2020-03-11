Jury finds Summit County deputy not guilty of rape and kidnapping

Jury finds Summit County deputy not guilty of rape and kidnapping
Antonio Williamson (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | March 11, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 2:57 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Summit County deputy not guilty of rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Antonio Williamson’s trial began March 2 and the jury reached their verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Williamson was accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman in his cruiser outside a bar in March of 2017.

Williamson was off-duty, but had just left a side job in uniform and was driving a Summit County Sheriff’s cruiser

Williamson turned himself in to authorities after being indicted in July of 2017.

He has been out on bond.

