Jury finds Summit County deputy not guilty of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition

Antonio Williamson (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | March 11, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 4:05 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Summit County deputy not guilty of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Antonio Williamson’s trial began March 2 and the jury reached their verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Williamson was accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman in his cruiser outside a bar in March of 2017.

Williamson was off-duty, but had just left a side job in uniform and was driving a Summit County Sheriff’s cruiser.

Williamson turned himself in to authorities after being indicted in July of 2017.

He has been out on bond.

