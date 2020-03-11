Jury finds Summit County deputy not guilty of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Summit County deputy not guilty of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.
Antonio Williamson’s trial began March 2 and the jury reached their verdict Wednesday afternoon.
Williamson was accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman in his cruiser outside a bar in March of 2017.
Williamson was off-duty, but had just left a side job in uniform and was driving a Summit County Sheriff’s cruiser.
Williamson turned himself in to authorities after being indicted in July of 2017.
He has been out on bond.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.