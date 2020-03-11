Kent State, Ball State meet in MAC quarters

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors. Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons and Philip Whittington have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 80 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the team's last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Williams has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 65.5 percent of his foul shots this season.